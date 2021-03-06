In a tide of pics and stories, yet another video of the mother-son duo came our way recently, where Anita is seen singing Gayatri Mantra to her little bundle of joy, Aaravv.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Anita Hassanandani recently became a mother and gave birth to her little bundle of joy, a baby boy on February 9. Ever since she and her husband Rohit Reddy has been on cloud nine and keep sharing the glimpse of their cute munchkin Aaravv on social media. The couple even created an Instagram account of him to keep their fans updated. And in the tide of pics and stories, another video came our way recently, where Anita is seen singing Gayatri Mantra to her son. Yes, the video is super adorable take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy FC (@anitahassanandani143)

Aarav's account is being handled by his parents and recently, they shared yet another adorable picture of the little one where he can be seen hugging a pillow and sleeping. The caption of the photo said, "Yes, I am a Hugger!!"





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaravv Reddy (@aaravvreddy)

Meanwhile, Anita also shared an Instagram story where she wrote, "He sleeps me sleeps."

The couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013. They announced their pregnancy in October 2020, by sharing an adorable video. The TV star took to her Instagram handle and shared a funny video while flaunting a pregnant belly with a bomb painted on it. In the clip, she was seen with her husband Rohit Reddy who seem to put the bomb on fire and as it explodes, the trio: Anita, Rohit and Aaravv, pose together in the next frames.

While captioning the video, Anita wrote, "And our baby AARAVV has arrived 9/02/2021"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Aren't they looking oh-so-cute? Well, what are your thoughts on baby Aaravv's pics and videos? Do let us know

