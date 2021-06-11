In a recent interview, Anita revealed that she wants to focus on her newborn baby boy Aaravv who was recently born in February this year. Read on to know what she said about quitting acting.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours were abuzz that actress Anita Hassanandani has decided to quit acting. Yes, there was news of the 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatein' star quitting showbiz post giving birth to her first born, a boy named Aaravv. However, now she has come out and rubbished all such rumours saying that she is currently focussing on bringing up her child and will resume work once she is ready.

In a recent tweet, Anita wrote, "It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING... I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready."

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready 🌈💫❤️ — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

Before, this in a recent interview, she got candid about her priorities and said that she wants to focus on her motherhood.

Speaking to the Times of India, Anita said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

On doing a little work, Anita said, "I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress-free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know."

Meanwhile, talking about the actress's marriage, she got hitched with long-term beau Rohit Reddy in 2013, Goa. On the work front, she has worked in a lot of TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and more. Apart from that Anita has been a part of a number of films like Krishna Cottage, Kucch Toh Hai, Koi Aap Sa, Yeh Dil etc.

