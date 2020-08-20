Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays the popular role as Anita Bhabi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has reportedly quit the show after hitting a creative saturation point.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays the popular role as Anita Bhabi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has reportedly quit the show after hitting a creative saturation point. Saumya reasoned that she wants to see herself attempting something different than this, and as a thinking actor she does not feel the need to be seen on Television every single day.

In an interview with Indian Express, Saumya called her journey on the show ‘beautiful’, as she got to form ‘amazing friendships’ on the show. Tandon was featuring as the lead ever since ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ hit the mainstream five years back, and instantly rose to immense popularity due to a unique comic setting of the show.

The rumour circle in the entertainment world was abuzz that Saumya was set to leave the show, allegedly due to pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that one had to work surrounded by COVID scare itself.

“It was so painful to read all those articles. I wasn’t allowed to talk to the media then. But I am a person who gives a thought to everything. Neither is it money nor covid. Sorry to burst the bubble but there is just no controversy here. It was a decision taken as an artists, and I think that is why the team understood it so well,” Saumya was quoted as saying.

Earlier in June, Saumya had taken to Instagram to share the glimpse into her introspection she went through during the lockdown that was put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “I got time to decide in which direction I should move in life from now on, and not follow the things without deep thought. Now that the world has slowly opened up, this is to the lockdown, thanks for many things I won’t have been able to do without you,” Saumya had written on Instagram in late-June.

Saumya Tandon, after quitting ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ so far is not known to have taken any other projects.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha