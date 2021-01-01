ANIMAL Teaser: The one-minute long video, shared by T-Series on Twitter, begins with an eerie whistle and Ranbir Kapoor delivering a power-packed dialogue in the backdrop. He can be heard talking to his father about being reborn and love.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor, who is spending his new year with his family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, began his 2021 with a bang as he signed Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani's next crime drama 'ANIMAL'. The makers at midnight unveiled the audio teaser of the film, giving a sneak peek into the world of "Animal".

The one-minute long video, shared by T-Series on Twitter, begins with an eerie whistle and Ranbir Kapoor delivering a power-packed dialogue in the backdrop. He can be heard talking to his father about being reborn and love.

"Papa, agle janam me aap mera beta banna, fir dekhna mai aapko kaise pyaar krta hu, aur seekhna aap. Kyuki uske agle janam mei vaapis mai beta aur aap papa. Tab na papa, apni tarah se pyaar krna, meri tarah se nahi. Aap samajh rahe ho na papa, bas aap samajhe ho to kaafi hai," Ranbir Kapoor said in the video. Thebteaser of ANIMAL ends with sound of gunshots.

Watch the teaser here:

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ANIMAL also stars senior actor Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios. The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who had also written dialogues for Kabir Singh.

Anil Kapoor also shared the announcement teaser on the microblogging site and said he is looking forward to start the work on the film. "Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can't wait for our journey to begin," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, while talking about the film, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, "During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration".

"Bhushan Kumar sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in 'Animal'. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I can't wait to start shooting for 'Animal'," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan