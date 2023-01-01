Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Fierce And Wild In First Look From Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial | See Here

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Brahmastra' which was a blockbuster. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his gangster film 'Animal' for which has been sporting a long-bread look for months now, The makers earlier announced that the first look of Animal will be unveiled on December 31 at midnight. Ranbir's first look from Animal is out and the actor will be seen in a different avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is the leading lady in Animal, shared the poster of Animal. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a rugged look but still exuding his charm and swag. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "#Animal first look is here. So so excited for you all to see this look."

#Animal first look is here ❤️🔥

Animal will hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Boddy Deol.

The star cast shot for Animal in Himachal and Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi palace in Delhi. The pictures from the set also went viral on social media.

Talking about Animal, the movie is a gangster drama film that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was roped in to play the role of the leading lady in Animal, but she walked out of the project. Rashmika was then paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor as the makers wanted a fresh on-screen pair.

Talking about working with Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He will be seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor.