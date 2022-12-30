Animal: First Look Of Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Be Out On THS Day

Ranbir Kapoor has made his fans excited ever since the announcement of his film 'Animal'. The Brahmastra actor has been sporting a long beard for a while for the film and fans are eagerly waiting to see his first look from the film. The makers have now announced that the first look of Animal will be unveiled on December 31. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Rashmika took to her Instagram and announced that Animal's first look will release on December 31.

Earlier, some pictures from the sets of Animal went viral and Ranbir can be seen wearing white clothes, drenched in blood.

The star cast shot the film at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi palace in Delhi and in Himachal as well.

Talking about Animal, the movie is a gangster drama film that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of the leading lady in Animal as the makers were looking for a fresh on-screen pair. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the female lead in the film. But the actress opted out of the project.

Talking about working with Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He will be seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu, along with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie will release on Netflix.