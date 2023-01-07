Anil Kapoor Wishes Jeremy Renner A 'Happy Birthday', Shares Adorable Pics From His India Visit

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wished Hollywood star Jeremy Renner on his birthday. Anil headed to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures from Jeremy's India visit last year. Along with the pics, he also penned a sweet note for his friend on social media.

Sharing pics on the micro-blogging site, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday #jeremyrenner! Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can't wait to see you up and at it again!" The pics are from Jeremy's visit to India last year for the shooting of a Disney series, which also stars Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, Anil had wished his 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery. Renner sustained multiple injuries after a weather-related accident while ploughing. Anil dropped a couple of pictures featuring himself and Jeremy hugging each other and wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner."

The Hawkeye actor injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has a residence there, close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe and roughly 25 miles from Reno. As of Wednesday morning, 35,000 houses in Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties were without power as a result of a winter storm that hit the area on New Year's Eve.

According to his spokesperson, the accident took place on Sunday after which he was airlifted to the hospital. The Hawkeye actor is receiving "excellent care," according to Deadline. As per Variety, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filing the comedy 'Tag'.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The Siddharth Anand-directorial will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.