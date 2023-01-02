Anil Kapoor Wishes His 'Rennervations' Co-Star Jeremy Renner A 'Speedy Recovery' As He Sustains Severe Injury

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner sustained multiple injuries after a weather-related accident while ploughing. Now, on Monday, his friend-actor from the B-town industry, Anil Kapoor wished for his 'speedy recovery'. It is pertinent to note that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star and Jeremy have starred together in the upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.

Anil Kapoor headed to his Twitter handle and dropped a couple of pictures featuring himself and Jeremy hugging each other. "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," wrote Kapoor.

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy 🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

The Hawkeye actor injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has a residence there, close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe and roughly 25 miles from Reno. As of Wednesday morning, 35,000 houses in Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties were without power as a result of a winter storm that hit the area on New Year's Eve.

According to his spokesperson, the accident took place on Sunday after which he was airlifted to the hospital. The Hawkeye actor is receiving "excellent care," according to Deadline. As per Variety, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filing the comedy 'Tag'.

Professionally, Anil Kapoor's most-awaited release is Fighter. The upcoming action thriller film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The Siddharth Anand-directorial will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.