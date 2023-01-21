Anil Kapoor Heaps Praises On ‘The Night Manager’ Co-Star Sobhita Dhulipala; Says ‘She’s A Thinking Actress’

Actor Anil Kapoor praises his co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, who is featuring in 'The Night Manager' alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The trailer of the much-awaited series of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor was released earlier this week, gaining immense buzz and anticipation.

Talking about the release of the upcoming series, actor Anil Kapoor heaped praises on his co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen essaying the role of Anil Kapoor's wife in the web series.

During the launch of the trailer, Anil Kapoor was seen praising Sobhita Dhulipala, who rose to fame after appearing in the Amazon Prime web series 'Made In Heaven', and was later seen in 'Horror Stories', and 'Kurup.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor talked about Sobhita's role and skills in the film and said, "When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamor, you talk about what a great body she has, that's the first impression you get because she is so pretty."

He continued and said, "But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she's taken something God gave and still wants to do and give her best, is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific."

At the trailer launch, Sobhita Dhulipala caught the attention of everyone with her onscreen appearance in the series, where she seemed to play the role of a femme fatale between Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Bringing back her glamor with solid acting chops in the series, the actress will also be seen in the Hollywood film 'Monkey Man' and Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited series 'Made In Heaven 2.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Earlier, Anil Kapoor also commented on how hard it has become to continue to be in the field of entertainment and to excite the coming generations with new and magical content. He said, "After working for so many years it has become very, very tricky, what should I do, what have I done that people have not already seen me do."

He further continued, "It is very tough and every day it is becoming tougher to excite the audience with so much stuff happening around. One needs blessings, only hard work doesn't anymore."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Talking about 'The Night Manager', the web series is based on the original British series starring Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Laurie. The Indian adaptation will see Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor locking horns with each other amid the backdrop of illegal arms deals. The web series will be released on Disney+Hotstar and will be out on February 17.

Talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. He will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.