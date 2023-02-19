Anil Kapoor Confirmed To Co-Star Alongside Jeremy Renner In Rennervations

Anil Kapoor announced his participation in the Disney+ reality series Rennervations through a tweet on Friday. He confirmed that he will be appearing alongside Jeremy Renner in the show. Kapoor, known for his role in Ram Lakhan, shared the news in response to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, whom he collaborated with on the 1987 movie Mr India.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Kapur wrote, "Amazing how the actor in @AnilKapoor evolves with everything he does and OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What’s next Anil? Hope it’s International? #nightmanager."

Replying to his tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote, "You're too kind, Shekhar. OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international, I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner's Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully, I'll continue living up to your words!"

Anil Kapoor has previously been a part of a few Hollywood productions, including 24 and Slumdog Millionaire. Although they were both cast members in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, he and Jeremy Renner never appeared on screen together. Their first on-screen appearance together will be in Rennervations.

Rennervations is a collection of four episodes in which Jeremy Renner, the star of Hawkeye, will showcase his creative vision for transforming distinct vehicles for specific purposes that meet various communities' needs.

Last year, rumours emerged on the internet that Anil Kapoor would appear in Rennervations after he was seen with Jeremy Renner in Alwar, Rajasthan. Recently when Jeremy was seriously injured by a snowplow, Kapoor tweeted some old pictures of himself with the marvel star and expressed his well wishes for a quick recovery. He tweeted, "Praying for your speedy recovery, Jeremy."

The Night Manager is a Hindi version of a British series from 2016 with the same title, and it features Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. The cast also included Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Ravi Behl. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The original show, which starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, was released in 2016.