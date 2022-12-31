Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Meet Rishabh Pant In Dehradun Following Car Accident, Say 'He Is Stable'

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met with cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is admitted to Dehradun Hospital after getting seriously injured in a car accident. On Friday, Pant met with a car accident at around 5:30 am and was quickly rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

"We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher told ANI after meeting Pant.

Uttarakhand | Actors Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is admitted there following an accident yesterday



"We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they say pic.twitter.com/wuaSCr3b68 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2022

PM Narendra Modi also spoke with Rishabh Pant's mother and inquired about his health. "The Honorable Prime Minister of India @narendramodi called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance," BCCI tweeted.

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

On Friday, PM Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of India batter and tweeted, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Earlier, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

The police officials claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving which led to his car colliding with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, Uttarakhand. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will have an MRI of his ankle and knee on Saturday.