Priyanka Chopra has several films in the pipeline and she will soon be seen in 'The White Tiger', which she has also executive produced, and 'We Can Be Heroes', directed by Robert Rodriguez.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: International sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London and her husband Nick Jonas has joined her. Isn't it exciting? However, there are reports doing rounds that claim that Priyanka asked Nick to get out of her car and that is true, but we have the whole truth here.

Nick Jonas has joined Priyanka Chopra for the film Text For You. It is reported that Nick Jonas is doing a special cameo in the film. A report in Daily Mail suggests that Priyanka and Nick are seen having a tense argument in the scene where the actress also hurls abuses on her husband. The couple is seen seated inside a car on the sets and as per the portal, Priyanka is overheard stating, "Get the f**k out of my cab."

The photos are doing rounds from the sets of the film, in the pictures, Priyanka is seen in an oxblood trenchcoat with an orange sweater and grey socks. While Nick was seen in the black winter jacket.

It is also reported that after the shoot, the duo went for a cosy dinner while following COVID-19 precautional protocols.

The film Text For You is a remake of a Hollywood romantic drama. The film is written and directed by Jim Strouse, it is a remake of the German-language film 'SMS Fur Dich', based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan.

The much-popular power couple Nick and Priyanka tied knots in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma