New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shubhangi Atre, who plays the character of Angoori Bhabhi in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is very active on social media. Recently, Shubhangi has shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, which has surprised her fans to the core. Yes, in these pictures, everyone's beloved Angoori Bhabhi is undergoing an agnipariksha.

She can be seen sitting in a hot burning pan which is on fire from below which obviously looks like a scene from her show. Shubhangi took to her official social media to stop the pics with caption saying, "Agnipariksha...... #behindthescenes"

Take a look at Shubhangi Atre's Instagram post here:

As soon as the photos have been shared, they instantly went viral and fans could not help but wonder that how Angoori Bhabhi is sitting on a blazing fire pit without any pain on her expression. One fan wrote, "OMG! What is this mam", meanwhile another said, "Wow too much excited for this episode... eagerly waiting"

Well, we must say, Angoori Bhabhi is always up for something interesting onscreen.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Shubhangi Atre is successfully playing the role of Bhabhi Ji and apart from that if reports are to be believed she got an offer to enter Bigg Boss 15. However, the actress categorically denied these reports and said that for now she will only focus on her show.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal