New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hollywood sensation Angelina Jolie never fails to impress her fans in whatever she does. Recently, the actress posed for a photoshoot covered in hundred of honey bees. Yes, it's true! Angelina basically did the shoot for National Geographic magazine to spread awareness on bee conservation.

The picture and a video were shared by the photographer Dan Winters where the star was seen dressed in a white off-shoulder dress by Gabriela Hearst while having tons of bees covering her neck, shoulders and the rest of her body.

Take a look at Dan Winters posts here:

Talking about the experience and bee conservation, Angelina said, "With so much we are worried about around the world, (bee conservation) is one issue that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part."

Meanwhile, Photographer Dan Winters also opened up about how the actress managed to be safe while being covered with bees for 18 minutes straight. He said, "I'm a beekeeper, and when I was given the assignment to work with Angelina, my main concern was safety. Shooting during the pandemic, with a full crew and live bees, made the execution complex. And I knew the only way to ensure we achieved the desired effect for the photo was to use the same technique that Richard Avedon used 40 years ago to create his iconic beekeeper portrait."

He further stated, "Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a protective suit. It had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm. I applied the pheromone in the places on her body where I wanted bees to congregate. The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also encourages them not to swarm. We also placed a large number of bees on a board that rested in front of her waist. Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting. Being around bees is always an experience that leaves me in awe. I think this shoot was also an awe-inspiring event for all who were present—and our offering for World Bee Day has its own roots in photographic history."

