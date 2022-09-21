Angelina Jolie Visits Flood-Hit Pakistan, Extends Support And Aid To Affected People

Hollywood superstar and humanitarian Angelina Jolie on Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to extend her support to the people affected by the devastating disaster in the nation. The ‘Maleficent’ star’s pictures and videos from her visit went viral on social media on Tuesday night, where the actor can be seen interacting with the people in different parts of the country.

Angelina jolie in Pakistan again?? she’s such a queen fr pic.twitter.com/BTh0u6eT5t — Farhan (@sunsetnwinee) September 20, 2022

According to a report in the ‘Express Tribune’, Angelina Jolie landed in Pakistan’s Dadu on Tuesday and heard directly from the people affected about their needs. She also took inputs about the steps to prevent any such sufferings in the future.

“International humanitarian Angelina Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods. Heavy rains and floods across the country have impacted 33 million people and submerged one-third of the country under water,” the report stated. It further read, “Angelina Jolie is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” the report said, citing a release of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).”

Angelina Jolie in Pakistan's small city Dadu today to meet those affected by the floods & highlight the urgent need for help ❤ pic.twitter.com/zicKltCDdM — 4AJ✨ (@4youAJ_) September 20, 2022

“Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan, and the 2005 earthquake, will visit the IRC’s (International Rescue Committee) emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees. Jolie will highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity we are witnessing globally,” the release by the IRC added.

Twitter users hailed the Hollywood actor’s act and wrote, “Angelina Jolie once again in Pakistan after her last visit in 2010 to help flood victims again. So much respect for this queen she always has used her fame in helping the needy people and being a vocal voice for women empowerment.” Another post read, “We are thankful to Ms. Angelina Jolie for visiting flood affectees in Sindh.