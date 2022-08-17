Angelina Jolie Behind Anonymous Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt For Assault

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has been identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit where she had accused her then-husband, Brad Pitt of assaulting her on a private plane.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016 and had six children together.

As per Variety, a report from Puck states that several years ago Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt "physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children when they were aboard the plane.

The FBI agent's note reveals that at the time, Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted things like, "You're fu*king up this family."

Meanwhile, the actress also alleged that another physical altercation took place on the same flight that caused her to sustain injuries including on her elbow. She also accused Pitt of pouring beer on her as he was drinking at that time. However, all the allegations have been claimed falsely by Pitt's team.

After the special agent met with the assistant US attorney and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges, Jolie, in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt, anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI, reported Variety.

Earlier, Pitt was reportedly under investigation in 2016 for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family's private plane. He allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

The same was denied by Pitt in a statement issued by his team to People magazine. The statement read, "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiralling out of control."

According to Variety, the Hollywood couple split following the incident and Pitt publicly gave up drinking. No charges have been filed against him.

