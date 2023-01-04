Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Grab Coffee In London, Spark Dating Rumours

Paul Mescal of Normal People fame and Angelina Jolie were reportedly seen together at Almeida Café & Bar in London, indulging in coffee over the weekend after the performance of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, which featured Paul. Angelina's daughter Shiloh was also present. According to Page Six, the two seemed to be stealing glances.

Recent news of Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers's rendezvous caused a stir as the former had recently become single. It was rumoured that the two ended their relationship and the engagement was called off last month.

This news was further corroborated when Bridgers appeared in the YouTube series Chicken Soup Date by Amelia Dimoldenberg to address questions regarding heartbreak. When asked for a solution to the same, Bridger said, "In the end, you have to go through it. But, you cannot make it end— that is my advice". The news was first reported by US Magazine.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a long-term relationship. They dated for 12 years before tying the knot! However, their marriage was short-lived as it ended within two years. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” according to The Cut. After a lengthy and difficult process, the judge declared them legally separated. This has resulted in one of the costliest divorces in Hollywood. Let’s review this story together.

Some interesting facts about Angelina-Brad divorce:

1. Angelina and Brad have six children and in the divorce papers, she asked for exclusive physical guardianship of all of them, according to Pop Sugar.

2. According to the Evening Standard, the actor's overindulgence in marijuana and alcohol was one of the primary motivators for the divorce. Brad himself did not comment, but in an interview with GQ, he had said that he would forgo the usage of intoxicating materials and liquor in an inspiring manner.

He said, "I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. And I'm running from feelings. I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year [...] I was boozing too much," Brad had said. "It's just become a problem. You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."

3. As reported by The New York Times, Angelina claimed that Brad had been violent towards her and their children during a fight in 2016. She also charged that Brad had asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to avoid disclosing this occurrence during the divorce proceedings.

Pitt's lawyer argued that he accepted culpability for certain matters, but would not accept responsibility for matters he did not commit. In the end, all accusations were absolved.

4. Even the FBI got involved in the Pitt child abuse scandal. They assumed control of the inquiry at a critical moment. In 2016, US Weekly got a statement from them that read: "In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States; specifically, an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued."

5. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce. It took almost six years and $1 million to see the two finally part ways. Evening Standard has reported this to be one of the most drawn-out and expensive separations in Tinseltown. Despite the fact that the divorce is still in the process of being finalised, the judge has pronounced them to be officially unmarried.