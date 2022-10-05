Angelina Jolie Accuses Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Of 'Choking' Their Child In Court Filing

WANTED actress Angelina Jolie in a court filing on Tuesday, described her ex-husband Brad Pitt as abusive. In the midst of their legal battle over 'Chateau Miraval', a French winery purchased by the couple more than ten years ago, it has been revealed Angelina that Brad physically assault their child and her.

In the countersuit, Jolie's legal team has provided fresh information regarding an alleged altercation between Pitt, Jolie, and their children aboard a plane in September 2016.

Reportedly, Jolie sold her share of Chateau Miraval without telling him, and Pitt then sued her, claiming she had violated his "contractural rights."

Now, in a countersuit by Jolie, her attorneys assert that negotiations with Pitt's team about selling her stake in the business came to an end when Pitt insisted she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

The countersuit claims that during the 2016 confrontation, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." According to Jolie's attorney, Pitt accused her of being "too deferential" to their children, which sparked the argument. The two began to argue in the aeroplane's restroom.

"Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," the countersuit reads. "Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom."

The countersuit further claims that after one of their children defended Jolie, Pitt made an attempt to physically assault the child.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the countersuit states.

"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

As per reports, Jolie then "arranged for separate transportation at the airport" to bring her and the children to a hotel without Pitt, the suit continues. "She then went to wake Pitt up and told him that she and the children were going to a hotel. Pitt once again screamed at her, and pushed her down yet again."

Meanwhile, according to a Variety's report, Jolie was the driving force behind a 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff claimed that her "then-husband" had raped her on a private plane.