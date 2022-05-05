New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to enthrall his fans with his much-anticipated film Anek. And now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the trailer of Anek. Ayushmann also took to social media and shared the trailer of his much-anticipated film. The trailer has taken the internet by storm, and fans have given immense love to the actor.

At the beginning of the trailer, Ayushmann is seen in the role of an undercover cop. Further, the trailer reveals that Ayushmann works as an undercover coo for the security of North-East India. With the help of the trailer, it is easy to understand that the film is a high-action drama, and the film revolves around the injustice that the people of North East India have to face.

“An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation,” reads the description of the trailer.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Once again, Ayushmann is all set to ask the hard-hitting questions. From the trailer one thing is definetly certain that the film will impress the audience.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said that this will be the first time when his fans will watch him in an undercover cop avatar.

“This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before, but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film,” Ayushmann was quoted as saying by News18.

About Anek:

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film will hit the silver screens on May 27, 2022. The film has been shot in extraordinary locations in the North East and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen