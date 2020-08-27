Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their first child. Here is how Virushka revealed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most admired couples in India, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo and made the announcement on Instagram, he wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” The couple is expecting the arrival of the new one in January 2021.

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onAug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Virat shared an adorable photo with wife Anushka, she looked so glowing and charming while flaunting her baby bump. However, after listening to the news, Bollywood celebs and cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the couple. Indian bowler Yazuvendra Chahal wrote, “Congratulations Bhaiya and Bhabi”. Dancing sensation Piyush Bhagat wrote, “lots of positivity and strength to you guys.”

The fans also get excited over the new and poured in the wishes for the couple. One of the users wrote, "This news made our day, hearty congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma #ViratGang".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy in December 2017 after a good and healthy relationship. However, Virat had accepted in an Instagram live that he had never officially proposed Anushka Sharma. But, Virat Kohli has always been vocal about his relationship with Anushka and admitted that she had a huge role behind his success.

Posted By: Srishti Goel