'And That's Why...': With Folded Hands, Urvashi Rautela Apologises To Rishabh Pant Amid Twitter Spat

It's been a while since Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines. The actress has been in an ugly spat with cricketer Rishab Pant. Ever since Urvashi's interview with an entertainment portal talking about 'Mr R.P' went viral, the actress has managed to grab eyeballs. The two were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and were spotted together at dinners or parties. However, now, the Bollywood actress has put an end to all the speculation around dating rumours with Rishab Pant.

Now, the actress addressed the issue and cleared the air as she told Instant Bollywood, “I have nothing to say about it. But I feel everything should be positive and happy. You should always keep the environment positive. I’m a very positive person. So we should not talk anything negative about anyone."

When the reporter asked whether Rishab is her boyfriend, the actress just gave a smile and said, “No comments." On the other hand, another video of the actress surfaced online, where she can be seen appologising to the cricketer with folded hands.

The actress in the video can be seen saying “Seedhi baat, no bakwaas. That’s why I am not doing any bakwaas.” Later, the former Miss Universe India was seen saying 'I am Sorry' as she folded her hands.

What was all the fiasco?

The entire controversy started when Urvashi in conversation with Bollywood Hungama said, “Mr RP" had waited for her in the Lobby of Delhi's hotel. The actress said that she saw that there were 17 missed calls on her phone.

In an apparent response, the cricketer shared a story on her Instagram stating “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines." He further added, “So thirsty for fame and name." and also dropped hashtagged the post “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai." However, the cricketer reportedly deleted the Insta story minutes after posting it.