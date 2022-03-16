New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor, has been away from the silver screen after the birth of her second baby Jehangir. However, the actress will soon join the list of stars making a foray into the digital world. The 'Good Newwz' actor will soon be making her debut through a Netflix project with Sujoy Ghosh.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareen posted a few second videos along with some pictures, which gave a glimpse of her upcoming project, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "And so it begins...12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim."

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

This Netflix film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena confirmed the news of her return to the industry to Hindustan Times.

She said that this project will mark her come-back to the acting world after the birth of Jeh. She further added that she is pretty excited about the upcoming project as she will be working with a stellar cast and crew.

"The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it... murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on," Kareena was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Praising the director, she added, "I've seen his (Ghosh's) films, and needless to say I love his work. I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do... every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script".

On Kareena's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters on August 11.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen