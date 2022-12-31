Ananya Panday’s Thailand Vacay With Bestie Navya Nanda Is All About Dance, Music And Lights

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda Naveli have become serial chillers as the Bollywood best friend duo can be seen partying in the streets of Thailand and making the most of their time. The actor can be seen enjoying the holiday in Phuket, Thailand with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli.

Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures of her trip with Navya Nanda Naveli ahead of New Year's eve, where the 'Liger' lady can be seen in a beautiful long red dress with beautiful city lights and pool sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya opted for a high-slit red dress with comfortable-looking flats, where she wore a beautiful flowered headband for the party. In the picture series, the actress can be seen sharing a selfie with her best friend Navya Nanda, where the duo is giving big smiles. Navya also wore a beautiful flower garland around her neck with an evil eye necklace.

(Image Credits:@ananyapanday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday also shared pictures of the beautiful decorations and colorful lights of an evening club, where she can be seen enjoying a live performance inside the party venue. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "I'll call this one happiness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are also accompanied by Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who dropped a picture with the duo on her Instagram. Zoya Akhtar first uploaded an adorable picture with Navya Nanda where she wrote, "Ältar Egos." The filmmaker also used 'horns and halos' and 'devil and angel' in the hashtags, where Navya can be seen wearing angel headgear, whereas Zoya opted for a devil's headband.

Talking about Ananya Panday's work front, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which was a huge flop at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ananya will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gouram in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and also has 'Dream Girl 2' in her kitty opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.