Ananya Pandey Explores Bandra Streets With Appetizing Food And Friends; Shares Pics

Ananya Pandey is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Amid her busy shooting schedule, the actress was seen making the most out of her Sunday. Ananya posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she was seen exploring the streets of Bandra and eating delicious food with her bunch of friends.

The 'Gehraiyaan' who is known to be a fitness freak was seen enjoying a mouthwatering cheese sandwich announcing the day via her picture to be a 'cheat day'. Next, she was also seen ordering a cup of coffee with her team.

Keeping her casual-gym fit, Ananya Pandey was seen wearing a sporty-white tank top paired with body-hugging pants and sports shoes. To complete her look she also tucked a blue cap with no makeup look. Trying to avoid the paparazzi, the actress wore a mask giving a clear glimpse of how she enjoyed her afternoon on the streets of Bandra.

As the actress posted a series of pictures, she wrote, "Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon." Have a look

As soon as Ananya Pandey dropped the pictures on her Instagram handle, her BFF's Suhana Khan also commented on her post stating, "Take me also", whereas, Rhea Kapoor called her "cutie." Ananya Pandey's best friend Shanaya Kapoor's mother also commented on the picture quoting, "Yum!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Pandey was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger', which performed poorly at the box office. The actress is prepping up with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav in their upcoming release titled, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." Ananya is also shooting for 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana slated to release on 29th June 2023.