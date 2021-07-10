Actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away on July 10, Saturday. Read on to know who all reached to pay their last tributes.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ananya Panday's grandmother, Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday has passed away on July 10, Saturday. Her last rites took place on the same day and many friends, family and celebs including Neelam Kothari Soni, Sameer Soni, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's son Nirvan Khan were spotted at the actor's mother's residence to pay their last respects.

Chunky Panday was seen carrying the mortal remains of his mother along with close friend Sameer Soni, while his daughters Ananya and Rysa along with his wife Bhavna were also snapped at the place.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Ananya Panday who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle a few months ago to post about her grandmother. On Women's Day she had written, "the epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes ❤️ my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best 🧿 and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you ☀️ I love you guys u rock"

Meanwhile, in an earlier post Ananya's grand mother was seen dancing on her song 'Yeh Jawani' from 'Student Of The Year 2'. The clip also featured the actress' cousin Ahaan. She captioned her post saying, "happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! ❤️ 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that 😉🕺🏻 (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in an untitled film of Shakun Batra starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal