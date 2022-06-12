New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and charm. The actress is very active on social media and shares updates about her personal and professional life with her fans. From stunning pictures to amazing reels, Ananya leaves her fans lovestruck. Now, her latest reel is impressing everyone and fans can't stop gushing over this.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "it’s not perfect but I don’t hate it. makin every hair flip count @manishmalhotra05".

In the video, Ananya can be seen flipping her hair and adding the 'Rangi Saari' song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the background. Fans loved this beautiful of Ananya and have spammed the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. One person wrote, "Gorgeous my Annie". Meanwhile, another commented, "Cutie pie", with heart emoticons. Farah Khan commented, "Lovinggg itt" and Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "uhhhh wow".

Earlier, Ananya also shared some stunning pictures from Karan Johar's birthday party and can be seen dancing in the photos. She wrote, "really hard to find a picture of me not dancing".

Recently, Ananya attended the IIFA Awards 2022 in Dubai and looked gorgeous in Manish Malhotra's saree. She looked like a dream in a white sequin saree and kept her makeup look minimal. She wrote in the caption, "my first sari moment and it has to be in my fave @manishmalhotra05 for @iifa".

Ananya was also seen in a stunning blue gown at the IIFA event. In the caption, she wrote, "baby blue bell for IIFA Rocks!!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will star in the pan-India film Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. It will release in theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav