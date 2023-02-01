Ananya Panday To Star In Vikramaditya Motwane's Crime-Thriller? Here's What We Know

Ananya Panday has established herself as a rising star after impressing the audience with her convincing performances in her films. As per the reports, the Gehraiyaan star is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for a film and she will be seen in a very different role.

According to Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane will collaborate on a crime thriller and the movie will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Talking about the film, Ananya said that she feels lucky to be working with Vikramaditya Motwane. "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career,” Ananya told Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya also expressed his excitement about working with Ananya. “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before,” he told Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikramaditya Motwane (@motwayne)

On Ananya's work front, she was last seen in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did not work well at the box office. The movie also starred Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.

The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It did not show a good performance at the box office.

She will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Gaurav Adarsh. She also announced her comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' and will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will star in the movie as well.