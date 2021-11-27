New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ananya Panday is busy shooting for her upcoming sports action film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the US. However, amid her jam-packed schedule, she was able to sneak out some 'me' time for herself and enjoy the beauty of the place. Earlier, she was in Las Vegas and kept her fans at their toes by posting several breathtaking pics. Now, the actress has gone to Los Angeles for the shoot and is enjoying her Saturday as she goes on a yacht ride.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a series of beautiful pics wherein she could be seen enjoying the cool breeze of LA. The actress was adorning a blue bikini top paired with a white robe over it. She let her hair loose and sported no make the look. Sharing the pics, she captioned the post as, "I’m just forever in love with the sky #Liger"

Here have a look:

Soon after she dropped the pics, her mother Bhavana Panday was among the first to drop heart emoticons in her comment section. Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, called her 'cutie', while Warda Nadiadwala wrote, "gorgeous" with red heart emoticons.

Talking about the film, Ananya and Vijay headed to the US with Mike Tyson, who is also part of Liger. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. It is a bilingual film, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay and the Tollywood debut of Ananya.

Apart from Liger, Ananya has Shakun Batra's untitled, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The filming has been completed, and currently, it is in the post-production stage.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv