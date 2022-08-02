Ananya Panday Takes Fashion 'Inspo' From Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Calls Her 'Star' | See Pic

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her film 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has left no stones unturned for the promotion of the film and is also impressing her fans with her stunning outfits. From saree to gown to casual outfit, Ananya has been acing her fashion game. She has recently shared a BTS pic from Liger in which she can be seen twinning with Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo. Fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust".

To this, Kareena Kapoor commented, "No one like OUR LOLO". And Ananya replied, "just the best". Kareena further commented and praised Ananya. "So cool you look you star", Kareena commented. Then Ananya replied, "love you my eternal favourite bebo".

Earlier, Alia Bhatt stunned everyone in a mini yellow dress. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Can’t u tell I got news for u - sun is shining and so are u #Liger #Liger25thAugust"

Recently, Ananya and Vijay took Mumbai local train to travel and promote their movie. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz".

Vijay can be seen laying his head on Ananya's lap in the picture. Ananya and Vijay kept their look casual and simple. Ananya looked beautiful in a yellow top and blue denim. Meanwhile, Vijay looked handsome in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. It revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.