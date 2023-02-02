Ananya Panday Shares Her Excitement On Working With Vikramaditya Motwane: 'Dreams Really Do Come True'

Ananya Panday is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for his next directorial. The Gehrayiaan star could not contain her excitement and expressed her gratitude for working with Vikramaditya. As per reports, Ananya will be seen in a different avatar for this film as it will be a crime-thriller.

Sharing the picture with Motwane and announcing the film, Ananya wrote, "Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!!"

She further added, "‘Udaan’ has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one. Let’s gooooo team!"

The movie will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and it is reportedly a crime thriller.

"When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career,” Ananya told Pinkvilla while talking about the film.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya also expressed his excitement about working with Ananya. “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before,” he told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. She will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

She also announced her comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' and will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will star in the movie as well. The movie was earlier slated to release on Eid 2023.