Ananya Panday Oozes The Oomph With Sultry Pictures From Italy Vacation | See Pics

Ananya Panday has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The actress is having a gala time as she is holidaying in Italy. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a bunch of pictures from her trip and fans cannot keep calm. However, what grabbed netzines attention was the message that was on her picture “Everything you can imagine is real."

The Liger star shared several pictures on her Instagram from her vacation. In one of the pictures, the liger star wore a stunningly printed white bikini and had fun in the water. Meanwhile, in another picture, the actress looked stunning as she wore sporting floral outfits. Ananya has treated her fans with some breathtaking pictures.

The actress has shared a bunch of sun-kissed pictures on her Insta profile, which took her fans' breath away.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Anaya made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was last seen in the action movie Liger. The movie also features Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda and was released on August 25 this year. The movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also stared Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, the Liger actress will be next seen in the Arjun Varain Singh-directed movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. This will be the second time when Ananya will share the screen space with Siddhant.

Recently, Ananya made healines when her reportdely ex-beau Ishaan Kahtter appeared in Koffee With Karan Season 7. The host of the show, Karan Johar asked the Dhadak star, “You broke up with Ananya recently?" To which Ishaan instead of answering the question, asked a question to KJo and said, “Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently."

However, later the Dhadak star said, “How does it matter who broke up with whom?" Later the actor said that Ananya is a nice person and he still wishes to be friends with her.

Ishaan and Ananya shared the screen for the movie Khaali Peeli and after that the rumours of them dating went online. However, neither one of them confirmed their relationship. A few months ago, reports of their breakup emerged online.