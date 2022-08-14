Ananya Panday Makes Heads Turn In Blue Ethnic Attire | See Pics

Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Liger' these days. The actress is back in Hyderabad to promote the film with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. After Chandigarh, Patna, and Ahemdabad, both the actors are back in Hyderabad where they started their promotion journey. Ananya is active on social media these days and has been keeping her fans updated about the promotions. She has also shared some stunning pictures on social media and her fans can't stop gushing.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Alll smiles cuz we’re back in #Hyderabad".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya looks like a dream in blue ethnic attire and kept her makeup look natural. She paired the outfit with a necklace and earrings.

Earlier, Ananya was in Chennai to promote Liger. She wrote a stunning ivory lehenga. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya and Vijay were recently in Chandigarh to promote the film and the duo shared some beautiful pictures together. Sharing the photos Ananya wrote, "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooonest. #Liger25thAugust". They wore matching white outfits for the promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya also had her DDLJ moment as she posed in the field. She wrote, "pyaar hota hai deewana sanam. #DDLJmoment".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya posted BTS pictures from her song 'Aafat' on social media with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "#AAFAT. watch our vibey song nowwww!!!!" Vijay looks dapper in a red printed shirt and black pants and donned a messy hair look. Meanwhile, Ananya looks beautiful in a red printed co-ord set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. Liger is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.