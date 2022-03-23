New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday never misses to impress her fans with her stunning pictures. The actor enjoys a massive social media following and always keeps her Insta feed buzzing with the latest updates and pictures. Recently, the Gehraiyaan actress shared some pictures and videos of her vacation on her Instagram stories. By taking a glimpse at the uploaded stories, it seemed that Ananya Panday is currently enjoying her vacation as seemed more relaxed and fresh.

Ananya shared a picture wherein she can be seen sporting a red swimsuit nearby a pool while in another she is enjoying the scenery and the sunset. In a next, Ananya shared a boomerang where she was donning a white outfit and adorning a beautiful flower.

Take a look at Ananya's pics here:

Earlier, Ananya Panday created a storm, when she arrived in a sheer black dress at KJo's party. While man fans and fashion buffs lauded her bold, glamorous avatar many had her trolled too. However, Chunky Panday defended her daughter and slammed the trollers by saying in the show business it is very important to look glamorous and put the best foot forward.

Ananya had also uploaded her much-hyped and bold look from Apoorva's Mehta bash on Instagram. She posted some stunning clicks which really took the internet by storm. Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Mehak Oberoi, Deanne Panday all commented on Ananya's emoji with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan. In the role of Tia, Ananya teamed up with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi for the film. Next, she will be seen in Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Posted By: Ashita Singh