Ananya Panday Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In 'Liger' BTS Pics | See Here

Ananya Panday has shared some BTS pictures from the sets of 'Liger'. The movie will release on August 25, 2022.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 06:28 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday has been hitting the headlines these days because of her upcoming film 'Liger'. She is busy promoting her film these days with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. All the songs from Liger are trending on social media and are well-received by the audience as well. The recent song 'Coka 2.0' has made the audience groove to its tune and both Ananya and Vijay look stunning in the music video. Ananya has shared some behind the scene pictures from the song.

Sharing the pictures, She wrote, "Have you watched Coka 2.0 yet???? #Liger25thAugust".

 
 
 
Ananya and Vijay were recently in Punjab to promote the film and the duo shared some adorable pictures together. Sharing the photos Ananya wrote, "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooonest. #Liger25thAugust".

 
 
 
The duo can be seen twinning in the white outfits in the pictures. Ananya looks gorgeous in a white suit and Vijay looks dapper in white traditional attire.

In another picture, Ananya recreated the DDLJ moment and posed in the middle of the fields. She wrote, "pyaar hota hai deewana sanam. #DDLJmoment".

 
 
 
She recently stunned in a green co-ord set. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "match point. Aamchi Mumbai #Liger promotions begin #Liger25thAugust".

 
 
 
Ananya posted behind the scene pictures from her song 'Aafat' on social media with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "#AAFAT. watch our vibey song nowwww!!!!"

 
 
 
Vijay looks handsome in a red printed shirt and black pants and donned a messy hair look. Meanwhile, Ananya looks stunning in a red printed co-ord set.

Liger is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.

