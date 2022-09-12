Ananya Panday Looks Dreamy In Pretty Pink Dress, Shares Glimpse Of Her Italy Vacation | See Pics

Ananya Panday took a break from her busy work schedule and is having a time of her life on a vacation in Italy. She was earlier busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. Ananya has been sharing some glimpses of her awesome vacation in Italy and has posted stunning pictures as well. Her fans can't stop gushing over her beautiful photos.

Sharing the pictures and videos, Ananya wrote, "Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of."

Ananya looks beautiful in a pink dress and can be seen riding a scooter in the videos. Earlier, she posted pictures in a beautiful white dress and she looked stunning. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "pink skies and wishing fountains."

Ananya's friends and family were lovestruck by her beautiful pictures. Shanya wrote, "Ur so prettyyyyy" with a white heart. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "pretty Anne", with heart emoticons. Suhana Khan commented, "Did u wish for me to be there". Ananya's mother wrote, "May all your wishes and dreams come true."

Earlier, Ananya shared pictures in a gorgeous white swimsuit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart-shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop"

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ahead of the movie's release, Ananya wrote, "34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER. also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!"

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently in Mathura shooting for the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Sharing some beautiful pictures from Mathura, Ananya wrote, "Radhe Radhe".

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Unfortunately, Liger failed to have a successful run at the box office.