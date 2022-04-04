New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter recently made headlines when they were seen together at Shahid Kapoor's birthday party. The duo were rumoured to be dating for the past few years. Now, according to the latest reports, Ananya and Ishaan have called off their relationship.

According to a report by Pinkvilla quoting a source close to the couple, the duo has called it quits after being together for 3 years. "The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

“It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source added.

Ananya and Ishaan were paired opposite each other in Khaali Peeli. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s movie, Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be soon seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and will collaborate with Siddhant again in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.

Ishaan made his first appearance in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2005. He made his debut as the lead in Beyond the Clouds for which he also won Best Male Debut in Filmfare Awards. Then he was seen in Dhadak along with Janhvi Kapoor. He was also a part of the Netflix show A Suitable Boy and will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav