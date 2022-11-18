Ananya Panday Is Hotness Personified In Her Never-Seen-Before Bikini Avatar For A New Photoshoot | See Pics

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent photoshoot. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday is an absolute style diva of Bollywood. The actor never ceases to amaze with her sartorial choices and is always on top of her fashion game.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday raised the temperature on social media with pictures of her latest photoshoot. Gracing the cover of a fashion magazine, the ‘Liger’ star looked smoking hot in a never-seen-before avatar. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday recently starred in the pan-India film. ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked the Hindi film debut of the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star. The movie failed to impress the audiences and received mixed reviews from the critics as well.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for the film and called it a ‘cathartic’ experience.

“My boys!!! We made a movie. It’s a wrap on ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ – the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. “I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film,” wrote Ananya Panday on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

“@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for,” the ‘Liger’ star wrote on her Instagram.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will release in 2023.

Ananya Panday will also be seen paired alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the sequel to his 2019-comedy film ‘Dream Girl’.

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles, ‘Dream Girl’ is slated to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.