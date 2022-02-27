New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ananya Pandey is been constantly hitting headlines either it is for professional or personal reasons. The actress shares a special bond with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and with SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Three of the girls share a special bond since childhood as they grew together. Once again, Ananya Panday proved that her bond with Shanaya is just not for the camera but friends who slay together, stay together.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a story where she mentioned that the dress she is wearing is of her pal Shanaya. Ananya captioned the post, "Stealing Shanaya's clothes is my hobby."

Ananya can be seen wearing a lavender short bodycon dress. She accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and left her hair open. The actress looked absolutely flawless in the dress. She paired the dress with silver sneakers.

For the unversed, Shanaya, Shuhana, and Ananya were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai for Saturday dinner. While Suhana wore a black palazzo and a white off-shoulder white crop top, Shanaya opted for a short white bodycon dress and paired it with white canvas shoes. The trio posed for paparazzi post-dinner. Several pictures of the star kid surfaced online and are doing round on the internet.

Much like Ananya Pandey, Shanaya and Suhana are also looking for their debut in Bollywood. While Suhana was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office recently with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda for the upcoming film 'The Archies', back in 2021, Shanaya also announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film.

Talking about Ananya Pandey, the actress is enjoying the success of her recent film Gehraiyaan, which streams on Amazon Prime.

