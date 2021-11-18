New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is clearly having a super chill time in Las Vegas, and guess who is she with, the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The boxing star will be a part of Ananya's forthcoming film Liger. Mike Tyson rolled back the years for all the boxing fans as he recreated his infamous gesture ‘The Bite Fight’.

Ananya recently posted an adorable picture with Mike Tyson and captioned the post, "We're clearly getting along really well." So far, the post has garnered above 8 lakh likes and more than 2 thousand comments. The fans have also bombarded the comment section with appreciation and congratulatory messages. Apart from fans, actor Abhimanyu Dassani also commented on her post: "Lucky, lucky girl."

The lead actor of the film, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a picture with the boxing star and with the film's team and captioned the post, "Magic."

Vijay shared another picture with the boxing star and captioned it as, "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special... #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron Mike Tyson."

The movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was known for his fierce boxing style and his controversial behaviour on and off the ring.

While talking about Ananya Panday's work front then, the actress made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress also appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya was last scene in n the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

