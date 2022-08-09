Ananya Panday Is A Sight To Behold In Green Co-Ord Set | See Pics

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her film 'Liger'. She is currently busy promoting her film with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is touring across the country to promote her film and has also been impressing everyone with her fashion game. She stunned everyone with her beautiful outfits and aced both traditional and casual attires. She has shared some other pictures as well from her promotion.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "match point. Aamchi Mumbai #Liger promotions begin #Liger25thAugust".

Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in a green co-ord set. She kept her makeup look natural and her hair open and gave it a wavy look.

Earlier, Ananya stunned her fans in a blue corset top and white baggy jeans. and Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "wearing blue but feeling anything but blue in Vadodara. #Liger #Liger25thAugust".

She paired the outfit with white boots and kept her makeup look natural. She was recently in Vadodara to promote her film. Sharma Production shared many videos on Instagram which shows Liger's promotions journey. Sharing a video from Vadodara Liger's promotions, Dharma movies wrote, "Up, up & up they go into the sky - the prayers, wishes & good luck for #Liger's theatrical release, worldwide! Coming to cinemas on 25th August."

Recently, Liger's song 'Aafat' was released and it is trending all over social media. Ananya posted behind the scene pictures on social media with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "#AAFAT. watch our vibey song nowwww!!!!"

Vijay looks handsome in a red printed shirt and black pants and donned a messy hair look. Meanwhile, Ananya looks stunning in a red printed co-ord set. The duo shot the song in a beautiful location and the beach can be seen in the pictures as well.

Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.