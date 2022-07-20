Ananya Panday Is A 'Massive Fan' Of Alia Bhatt, Says ‘I Love Her Work And I Love Her Spirit’

Alia Bhatt is an inspiration to Ananya Panday! and how do we know that? Because the actress herself during an interview stated that she was looking forward to her work. Apart from that, the actress also said that she is a massive Alia Bhatt fan. For the unversed, Alia made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012, whereas Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. While Ananya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Liger, Alia Bhatt is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase.

“So many people! I have been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. I am vocal about it. I love her work, and I love her spirit. I am always looking forward to her work. There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty, and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit," Ananya told E-Times.

Further, Ananya also talked about Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun and said that he is one of the coolest people ever.

“Allu Arjun is another actor whose work I’ve just begun to follow and I think he is the coolest person ever. I make it a point to watch something new every day and get inspired by it in some form. Like I saw Closer, and I loved Natalie Portman’s work. She was awesome in that character. So, the idea is to be inspired every day of the year,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Further, the actress will be seen in Liger. The film also stars Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is set to hit the big screens on August 26. Further, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress recently completed her shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stones. Apart from the actor will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.