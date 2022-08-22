Ananya Panday In Denim Outfit Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Liger'. She is also busy promoting her film with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Both the actors have left no stone unturned to promote the film and have been touring across the country to meet their fans. Ananya was in Delhi recently and she stunned everyone with her beautiful outfit. She has shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram as well.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "There is a fire inside. 3 days to go for #Liger".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya looks drop dead gorgeous in the denim co-ord attire. She wore a blue denim crop top and paired it with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Earlier, she was in Bengaluru and shared many pictures on social media. She wore a stunning mini-white dress. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Bengaluru and 5 days to release making me".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Earlier, she wore an all-red outfit for the promotional event. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "JUST ONE WEEK TO GO FOR LIGER AAAAAHHHHHHHH".She wore a multicoloured top and paired it with red pants and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In Hyderabad, she wore a blue ethnic attire. She paired the outfit with a necklace and earrings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Alll smiles cuz we’re back in #Hyderabad".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya was in Chennai to promote Liger. She wrote a stunning ivory lehenga. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, Liger is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.