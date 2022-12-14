Ananya Panday Has A Major Fan-Girl Moment After Spotting David Beckham At FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

Ananya Pandey Living Her Fan Moment, As She Saw David Beckham At The FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals(Image credits:@ananyapanday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday recently flew to Doha, Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup semi-finals taking her excitement to her Instagram stories, where the actor was excited to see Messi on the field, and David Beckham at the stadium stands.

Ananya Panday shared a selfie of herself on Tuesday where she could be seen supporting team Argentina, as the 'Liger' actress was seen wearing an Argentina jersey. Next, the actor was seen sharing a picture of Messi playing on the field and could also be seen cheering at him during the match. She captioned the picture with "Messsiiiii" and added several heart emoticons to it.

Ananya Panday cheering team Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Semi Finals in Qatar (Image Courtesy: @ananyapanday/Instagram)

Next, Ananya Panday was also seen living her fan girl moment, as she shared a picture of David Beckham standing in the viewer's gallery. Beckham can be seen wearing a black suit and a tie, where Ananya Panday captioned the picture stating, "Ok I am done, David Beckham. Fully waved at me." She also attached several heart emojis with the picture.

Ananya Pandey sharing some pictures from her recent trip (Image Courtesy:@ananyapanday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday's 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars will also be seen in Qatar soon, as Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon attend the FIFA World Cup finals.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen representing India in the official FIFA World Cup Anthem along with the American rapper and singer Lil'baby. The anthem is directed by X and will soon come out during the FIFA world cup finals.

Siddhant also shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the anthem on his Instagram, where he was spotted posing with rapper Lil Baby and also had a jersey with his name on it. Talking about the match, Argentina went ahead beating Croatia, making a place in the FIFA World Cup Finals.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger', which was unable to impress the critics or the audience. Her next release was 'Gehraiyaan' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the critics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Dream Girl 2.' She is also preparing for another upcoming film titled, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.