Ananya Panday Calls Herself 'Lolo Fan For Life' As She Wishes Karisma Kapoor On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday, Karisma Kapoor! The actor who turned 48 years old today, is getting tons and tons of wishes from the people in the Bollywood industry. One among those stars was Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Ananya, who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria wished Karisma on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a photo on her Insta story. The picture is a throwback photo where younger Ananya can be seen sitting in Karisma's lap.

Meanwhile, Karisma can be seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a blue t-shirt, while baby Ananya can be seen making a funny face.

The actress captioned the post, "Happiest birthday to the most iconic @therealkarismakapoor #LoloFanForLife."

Check out Ananya Panday's wish for Karisma Kapoor:

Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Several other celebs took to their social media account and wished Lolo through Instagram posts. Malaika Arora also wished Karisma as she shared a gorgeous picture on her Instagram stories and wrote: “It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling.”

Talking about Malaika, the actress is currently in Paris to celebrate her beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday. Arjun will turn a year older tomorrow (June 26). Malaika has been treating her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself and also shared Arjun's picture on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya's work front, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan. Now, Ananya will be seen in the action film Liger, which will release in the theatres on 25 August 2022.

Written and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger features Vijay Deverakonda and former boxing world champion, Mike Tyson.

Apart from that, Ananya will also appear in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.