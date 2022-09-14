Ananya Panday And Ranbir Kapoor Are The New BFF's In Town; Take A Look

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the action-drama flick, ‘Liger’, has found a new BFF in town. On Monday, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ star dropped a series of monochromatic selfies on social media with ‘Brahmastra’ star Ranbir Kapoor.

In the pictures, Ananya and Ranbir could be seen all-smiles as they shoot for an upcoming project. Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya posted the pictures and wrote, “New day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra.”

Take a look:

Soon after Ananya shared the images, several fans and celebrities took to the comments section and posted their reactions. One user wrote, “This picture made my day!” Another wrote, “You two should do a film together.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s last release was ‘Liger’, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film failed to impress the audiences and critics. Ananya is currently shooting for ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his latest release, ‘Brahmastra,’ which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie crossed the Rs 200 Crore-mark at the worldwide box-office mark within 4 days of its release.

Director Ayan Mukerji took to his social media account on Monday to express his gratitude and thanks to the audiences for making his movie a big success. Taking to his Instagram, Ayan wrote, “Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude – for our Audiences!”

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic-comedy movie, where he will be paired up for the first time opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The ‘Barfi’ star also has ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.