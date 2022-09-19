Ananya Panday Amps Up The Glam Quotient In A White Corset Dress | See Pics

Trust Ananya Panday to amp up the glam quotient with each new look. The actor, who recently took a break from shooting for her upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Dream Girl 2’, is back from her European vacay.

Taking to her social media account, Ananya shared a series of pictures where the diva slayed in a white dress. “Let there be white,” wrote the ‘Liger’ star in the caption of her Instagram post. Take a look:

Looking stunning in a white feather-trimmed corset dress, the actors’ Instagram post garnered several comments from her fans. One Instagram user wrote, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai,” while another wrote, “Ur looking damn gorgeous annieee.”

Recently, Ananya had shared pictures with her “new best friend” Ranbir Kapoor from an upcoming shoot on her Instagram account. Calling their friendship ‘DostAstra’, Ananya wrote, “new day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday starred in the recently released Puri Jagannadh film ‘Liger’. The film also featured Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Liger’ marked the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star’s Hindi film debut.

Ananya will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh directorial ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The film will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The ‘Student Of The Year’ star is currently busy shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequel to his 2019-film, ‘Dream Girl’. The film is set to arrive in cinema halls on June 29, 2023.

Speaking about the same, Ayushmann said, “Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to our chemistry. Along with a cracking ensemble cast, ‘Dream Girl 2’ is sure to take the audiences on a hilarious roller-coaster ride.” Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.