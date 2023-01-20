  • News
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Netizens Hail Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya As They Set Stylish Mother-Daughter Goals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

By Swati Singh
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 10:35 PM IST
Touted as one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made a striking appearance at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony. The mother-daughter duo was clad in their ethnic best, as evident from the pics and videos that did rounds on social media. A day after they attended the ceremony, netizens took to social media and hailed the PS1 actress for making Aaradhya don a traditional attire.

At the ceremony, Aishwarya donned a dark green-coloured ethnic attire which she paired with a beautiful pair of heels, while Aaradhya opted for a white-coloured ethnic ensemble which looked perfect on her.

A Twitter user wrote, "The ever beautiful #AishwaryaRaiBachchan with her daughter #AaradhyaBachchan at the engagement ceremony of #anantambani and #radhikamerchant," while another one tweeted, "Mini Aish gonna show y’all how a nepo kid looks like . At her age she’s eating like that."

 A netizen commented, "At first glance my mind was "Nah a celebrity won't repeat attire at any event"! But antithetically Aish once again became trailblazer & screamed SUSTAINABILITY is necessary & celebrities are NORMAL PPL too! #AishwaryaRai is QUEEN for MILLIONS reasons," while one also wrote, "love her audacity  She said I am the richest of em but IDGAF."

