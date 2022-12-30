Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Get Engaged: 5 Interesting Facts To Know About The Billionaire Couple

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and business mogul Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged on Thursday to Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. Getting engaged at Rajasthan's Shrinathji temple located in Nathdwara, the Roka pics of the couple are making the rounds on the internet.

The Director of Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Parimal Nathwani shared a heartfelt picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where the businessman wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani."

Soon ANI also shared pictures from their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple, where Anant Ambani can be seen donned up in a blue traditional kurta set, whereas Radhika Merchant can be seen in beautiful pink attire. Let's know 5 things about this lovely billionaire couple.

About the lovely couple

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Anant has completed his studies at the reputed Brown University in the United States and has served at Reliance Industries in various capacities.

The engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nath Dwara today.



On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren and Shaila Merchant and also has a younger sister Anjali Merchant. She has a degree in Politics and Economics from New York University and also serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

The future daughter-in-law of the Ambanis is professionally trained in Bharatnatyam for over eight years, where she has learned the art form from Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Hosting Arangetram for Radhika Merchant

Early this year, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant at the Jio world center located in Bandra Kurla Complex. Arangetram marks the completion of the formal training of a classical dancer and marks the first stage performance. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the event where Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and many others were spotted.

Anant and Radhika's pictures going viral

Twinning in green loose robes, in 2018 an adorable picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant made news where the speculations of the couple being together brewed in the air.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends

As of 2018, the reports of their linkup made headlines, and it was revealed that the two are childhood friends, as their families were always in touch with each other since donkey years in matters of business which kept the families and their kids close.

The Ambani family has been in the headlines for quite a time as a few days ago, Mukesh and Nita Ambai's only daughter Isha Ambani returned to India with her husband Anand Piramal for the first time bringing their newborn twins in India named Krishna and Aadiya.

Receiving a grand welcome at their residence Karuna Sindhu, both the families were overjoyed and were spotted holding the little ones in their arms. The family also organized a grand religious ceremony for Isha and her family where around 300 Kg of gold was donated to Hindu priests on December 25.