Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Get Engaged In Nathdwara’s Shrinathji Temple, Pics Go Viral

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani got engaged to long time partner Radhika Merchant in a private and intimate ceremony. The duo’s roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara.

On Thursday, several pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka ceremony went viral on social media. In the pictures, the duo can be seen happily posing in front of the mandir. While Anant Ambani can be seen donning a blue ethnic outfit, Radhika Merchant wore a pink suit and let her hair open for the ceremony.

Take a look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka ceremony pictures here:

#AnantAmbani is now officially engaged to his long time partner #RadhikaMerchant pic.twitter.com/Y0Rdm33dSN — Cine Chit Chat (@CineChitChat) December 29, 2022

Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, who is a member of the Parliament, took to his social media account and congratulated the couple. With a loved-up picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the MP wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.

#AnantAmbani.”

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Recently, Anant Ambani’s sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, flew from the United States with her newborn twins to Mumbai. This was the first time she came back to India since the birth of their twins last month.

To announce the news of the arrival of the newborn children, the Ambani family issued a press statement. “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” the official statement read.

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, who is the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal on December 12, 2018. The wedding ceremony was a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by various Bollywood A-listers and politicians.