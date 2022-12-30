Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Engagement Bash: Mika Singh Charged THIS Jaw-Dropping Amount For His 10-Minute Act

Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime partner Radhika Merchant recently. The Ambani’s hosted a grand post engagement party for the duo, with several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others making it to the guest list.

The event also had a special performance by singing sensation Mika Singh. According to reports, the ‘Saawan Mein Lag Gayi’ hitmaker performed for 10 minutes at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s engagement party.

Reportedly, Mika Singh charged a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 1.5 crore for his 10-minute act at the Ambanis grand affair. The event was attended by Bollywood celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Meezan Jafri, Sagarika Ghatge, Armaan Jain and Orry Awatramani. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also spotted arriving at Antilla with son Aditya Thackeray.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The news was confirmed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Group President Parimal Nathwani, who took to social media to congratulate the couple. Taking to Twitter, Parimal Nathwani wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani.”

The entire Merchant and Ambani family were spotted arriving back in Mumbai on Thursday night after the ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a grand welcome from the family members in the city with a great flower show at the Ambani residence, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link.

For the unversed, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare. Their family hails from Gujarat’s Kutch.

Radhika Merchant is a Bharatnatyam dancer and learnt the art form for eight years. She is also the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre.